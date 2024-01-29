Woman killed,two injured inroad mishap

KHANEWAL - A woman was killed while two family members sus­tained injuries in a road accident reported in the city on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Iftikhar Ahmed was go­ing to the city on a motor­cycle along with his fam­ily members Nazia and Hamza. All of a sudden, a speeding passenger bus collided with a motorcycle near Husnain Petroleum on Jahania-Khanewal road. Consequently, Nazia died on the spot, while the other two sustained injuries. The rescue offi­cials shifted the body and injured person to the Dis­trict Headquarters Hos­pital; however, the police concerned have also start­ed investigations into the incident.