SARGODHA - A youth died while another was injured in a road acci­dent in Wah Bachran police limits. Police sources said Sunday that Muhammad Riaz, a resident of Shadia, along with his companion, Iqbal, was moving on a loader rickshaw on Mian­wali- Sargodha road when it collided to a dumper at roadside. As a result, Mu­hammad Riaz died on the spot while Iqbal was in­jured. The injured was shift­ed to a nearby hospital and police registered a case.