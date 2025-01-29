14-year-old Saniya Memon leads district-wide campaign to promote education

SUJAWAL - Since its creation in 2013, when it was carved out of the historically rich Thatta district of Sindh, the coastal district of Sujawal has been grappling with numerous challenges. One of the persistent issues plaguing Sujawal is its low literacy ratio, with alarmingly negligible efforts made by the concerned authorities to bolster the district’s literacy rate. According to data available at the District Education Department, Sujawal has the lowest literacy ratio in Sindh, standing at 25.12 percent, while the female literacy ratio is a mere 6 percent. Despite these dismal statistics, there is a glimmer of hope for the deprived district in the form of Saniya Memon, who has made her way to the Children’s Parliament and is now running a district-wide campaign to persuade young boys and girls to attend school. In an interview with this correspondent, 14-year-old Saniya Memon expressed her desire to change the fate of Sujawal district through education.

Talking about the significance of the Children’s Parliament, she said that it is a joint initiative of the Education Department, UNICEF, and the Reform Support Unit, aimed at mobilising children from across Sindh to create awareness about the importance of education and train them to lead society from the front.

A student of Peoples School Sujawal, managed by the Sindh Education Foundation, Saniya Memon is currently working to bring out-of-school children living in Sujawal city and its adjoining areas into the educational fold.

“So far, I have managed to get around 12 children admitted to different schools in Sujawal; four of them are my neighbours,” she disclosed, adding that she is also leading a team of five members who have been elected to the Children’s Parliament from Sujawal.

Educationist and social activist Nisar Memon praised Saniya’s courage and valor, saying that students like her are crusaders of hope for children who have lost hope of seeking quality education. He further stated that the teachers of Sujawal district have decided to extend complete support to the young parliamentarian to achieve her goal of promoting education.

Another educationist, Pratab Shivani, noted that students from across the province are eagerly participating in this UNICEF initiative, but emphasised that more efforts are required to raise the literacy ratio across the province.