3 outlaws held in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Dera police conducted a search and strike operation and arrested three outlaws in different areas under the jurisdiction of Dera Town Police Station on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, following the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, operations against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

The Dera Town Police Station, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Circle ASP Muhammad Noman, along with Station House Officer (SHO) Asghar Khan Wazir, conducted a search and strike operation targeting criminal elements and arresting proclaimed offenders.

During the search operation, important locations, including houses, vehicles, and motorcycles, were checked.

As a result of the operation, the Dera Town Police Station arrested the wanted absconder Azeem, son of Anwar Khan, a resident of Layyah.

In another action, Sabir Khan, son of Zaruli Khan, a resident of Falakabad, was arrested, and the police recovered a single-shot 30-bore pistol with 05 cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, Rehan Gul, son of Malik Gul Hameed, was arrested during a search operation in Zafarabad Colony.

The police have registered separate cases against the arrested individuals and have initiated further investigations.