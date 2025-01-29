49pc increase achieved by KP govt in revenue collection: CM aide

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzzammil Aslam, has said that the provincial government has achieved a 49 percent increase in revenue collection compared to the previous financial year.

In the first half of the current financial year, the provincial government collected Rs42,397 million in tax and non-tax revenue, up from Rs28,435 million during the same period last year.

Advisor on Finance and Inter provincial Coordination, Muzzammil Aslam, chaired a high-level meeting at the Finance Department to discuss the tax and non-tax revenue of all departments of the KP government. The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Asif Rashid, Additional Secretary Tauseef Khalid, Deputy Secretary Hamid Raza, and other officials.

The Advisor on Finance stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had set a target of collecting Rs93,500 million in revenue for the current financial year. Aslam revealed that the government has achieved 90.7 percent of this target in the first half of the current financial year, compared to 66 percent during the same period last year.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) achieved the highest collection of 114 percent, collecting Rs24,035 million in tax revenue. The Excise and Taxation Department collected Rs2,854 million, achieving 100 percent of its target. The Transport and Mass Transit Department collected Rs 624 million, exceeding its target by 151 percent.

This impressive revenue collection is a testament to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s efforts to strengthen its financial position, the Advisor on Finance said.