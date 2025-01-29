66-million-year-old fossilized vomit discovered in Denmark

COPENHAGEN - A 66-million-year-old piece of fossilized vomit has been uncovered at the Cliffs of Stevns, a UNESCO-listed site south of Copenhagen, Denmark, according to reports on Monday. The discovery was made by Peter Bennicke, a local amateur fossil hunter, during a walk, the Museum of New Zealand said, according to The Guardian. Bennicke stumbled upon fragments embedded in chalk, which were later identified as pieces of sea lily, a marine organism. Experts at the museum dated the fossil to the late Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. They believe the vomit originated from a fish that had consumed the sea lilies but regurgitated their indigestible skeletal parts. “This type of find is considered very important when reconstructing past ecosystems because it provides vital information about which animals were eaten by which,” the museum said in a press release, according to the report. Paleontologist Jesper Milan described the discovery as “truly an unusual find,” emphasizing its significance in understanding ancient food chains. “Sea lilies are not a particularly nutritious diet, as they consist mainly of calcareous plates held together by a few soft parts,” Milan explained. “But here is an animal, probably some kind of fish, that 66 million years ago ate sea lilies and regurgitated the skeletal parts,” he added.

The Cliffs of Stevns, known for their rich fossil record, continue to offer valuable insights into prehistoric life.

This latest find contributes to ongoing efforts to reconstruct ancient ecosystems and better understand the relationships between species.