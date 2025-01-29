Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Ahsan Iqbal reaffirms Pakistan-UK ties, highlights economic progress

Web Desk
5:02 PM | January 29, 2025
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep-rooted economic and cultural ties with the United Kingdom.

During a meeting with British Parliamentarians at Portcullis House, Westminster, today (Wednesday), he stressed Pakistan’s focus on enhancing trade and economic cooperation with the key partners to achieve shared prosperity.

He also acknowledged the significant contributions of British Pakistanis in fortifying the bond between the two nations and encouraged deeper engagement in Pakistan’s development efforts.

Highlighting key economic indicators under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he shared inflation has been reduced from thirty-eight percent to four percent and Pakistan’s stock market has witnessed unprecedented growth. Additionally, he said exports and remittances have both increased by thirty percent, while IT exports have surged by thirty-four percent.

