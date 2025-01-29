Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

AIMS CC clinches Cricket League title

AIMS CC clinches Cricket League title
Staff Reporter
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   AIMS Cricket Club clinchedthe 5th All Sindh Hayat High Speed Cricket League title, defeating La Roche Cricket Club Karachi by 37 runs in the final at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam. Daniyal Rajput’s 72-run knock earned him player of the final award, while SM Fahad was declared emerging cricketer and best wicketkeeper with 153 runs and 9 dismissals. The player of the tournament was Ibtisam Sheikh for his 149 runs and 13 wickets.Special guest Rawal Sharjeel Memon lauded the event’s role in promoting young talent.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1738110053.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025