AIMS CC clinches Cricket League title

LAHORE - AIMS Cricket Club clinchedthe 5th All Sindh Hayat High Speed Cricket League title, defeating La Roche Cricket Club Karachi by 37 runs in the final at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam. Daniyal Rajput’s 72-run knock earned him player of the final award, while SM Fahad was declared emerging cricketer and best wicketkeeper with 153 runs and 9 dismissals. The player of the tournament was Ibtisam Sheikh for his 149 runs and 13 wickets.Special guest Rawal Sharjeel Memon lauded the event’s role in promoting young talent.