Alhamra leadership reviews cleanliness, security standards at Cultural Complex

LAHORE - Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Toqueer Haider Kazmi visited the Alhamra Cultural Complex to review cleanliness, security and service delivery standards. During the visit, they emphasised the need to increase literary and cultural activities to engage the community further. Chairman Razi Ahmed highlighted the strategic location and aesthetic appeal of the Alhamra Cultural Complex, stating, “This beautiful venue will become a focal point for the public through high-quality programmes.” He also commended the efforts to attract international tourists and delegations to the Alhamra Modern Art Museum, adding that preserving the cultural complex’s architectural charm remains a significant challenge. Executive Director Toqueer Haider Kazmi reinforced the cultural complex’s commitment to showcasing the region’s cultural heritage through initiatives.

He remarked: “We are taking steps to highlight cultural beauty of this space. He added promoting quality literary and cultural activities through both Alhamra complexes was a mission in Lahore, the city of vibrant culture. The visit underscores Alhamra’s dedication to fostering arts, culture, and heritage while maintaining the highest standards of service and infrastructure.