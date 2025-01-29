Aram Bagh Club excels as Commissioner Karachi Basketball enters semis stage

LAHORE - The 8th Commissioner Karachi Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament, organized with the approval of KBBA, continues at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court. The league matches concluded on Tuesday, and the boys’ semifinals will begin today (Wednesday) at 8:30 PM. Meanwhile, the girls’ event has progressed to the quarterfinal stage.

In the boys’ matches, due to Shab-e-Meraj, only one game was played, where tournament favorites Aram Bagh Club defeated Bahria Supers with a score of 64-48. For the winning team, star player Ali Chan Zeb scored 16 points, Daniyal Khan Marwat scored 12, and Mushtaq added 12 points with four three-pointers. On the runner-up side, Hamza Pasha scored 16 points, while Bilal Khan and Tayyab Jadoon contributed 10 points each.

In the girls’ matches, six more games were decided. Bahria College Karsaz defeated KMA College (20-12), BCP PECHS defeated Blasters Ballers (14-8), BPS Johar defeated KMA White (10-8), BCP defeated KU Club (22-15), Bahria College Karsaz defeated BSS Johar (14-8) and KU Club defeated Blasters Ballers (6-4). Notable players included Raheema Khan, Dua Ali, Ramesha, Faiza Ali, Urooj Kamran, Umm-e-Mukhtar, Durafshan Adeeb, Raheema Irfan, Laiba, Merib, Faiza Batool, and Adeeba.

Technical officials and referees for these matches were Zaeema Khatoon, Zahid Malik, Nusrat Afzal, Rosa Turner, Raj Kumari, Muhammad Ashraf, Aamir Sharif, Naeem Ahmed, and Zafar Iqbal.The teams qualifying for the girls’ quarterfinals are BSS North Nazimabad, Sajjas, BCP PECHS, Karachi University Club, Bahria College Karsaz, BSS Johar, Indus Academy, and BSS Gulshan Iqbal.

Before the girls’ matches, Additional Deputy Commissioner South, Asma Batool, was introduced to the players. Notable attendees included AC Aram Bagh Muntaha Azhar, former KBBA Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Khan, trader leader Asif Gulfam, Kashif Selat, and others.