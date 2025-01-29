Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ASI terminated for taking bribe

Staff Reporter
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan has terminated an assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) of Traffic Police for taking bribe from citizens in Hasilpur area. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a video had gone viral on social media, showing an ASI of Traffic Police in Hasilpur taking bribe from citizens. He said that the official was found guilty in the investigation. “Following the reports, the District Police Officer issued directives to terminate the said police official from service with immediate effect.” Meanwhile, the Hasilpur City Police have registered an FIR against the accused and arrested him. Further probe was underway.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1738110053.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025