Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

At UNSC, Pakistan warns against dangers of dismantling UNRWA

At UNSC, Pakistan warns against dangers of dismantling UNRWA
Web Desk
4:57 PM | January 29, 2025
National

Pakistan has warned against the dangers of dismantling United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In a statement during the briefing on UNRWA at the UN Security Council , Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the Un Ambassador Munir Akram, said by targeting UNRWA, Israel seeks to dismantle not only the structures that are critical to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, but also to erode the identity of Palestinian people and the rights they possess.

He described the role of UNRWA as being critical to the successful implementation of ceasefire, the provision of adequate humanitarian assistance and reconstruction of Gaza.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1738130481.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025