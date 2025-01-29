At UNSC, Pakistan warns against dangers of dismantling UNRWA

Pakistan has warned against the dangers of dismantling United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In a statement during the briefing on UNRWA at the UN Security Council , Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the Un Ambassador Munir Akram, said by targeting UNRWA, Israel seeks to dismantle not only the structures that are critical to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, but also to erode the identity of Palestinian people and the rights they possess.

He described the role of UNRWA as being critical to the successful implementation of ceasefire, the provision of adequate humanitarian assistance and reconstruction of Gaza.