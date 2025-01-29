Aurangzeb vows to simplify tax return form for salaried class

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed the resolve to simplify the tax return form for the salaried class. Speaking at an event titled Dialogue on Economy in Islamabad on Tuesday, he highlighted that many countries have already implemented similar measures. He emphasized that the goal is to make life easier for the employees. The finance minister said Pakistan will stay firm to the IMF commitments, which he said, are important for our own country. Muhammad Aurangzeb said discussions will be held with various chambers of commerce and industries in the month of February to get their inputs on the budget. He said we have also asked the government departments to come up with their expenditures for the next fiscal year. The Finance Minister noted that reduction in policy rate will give confidence to the businesses. He expressed satisfaction over increase in remittance inflows and IT exports.