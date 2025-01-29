Buzdar Institute of Cardiology emerging as a beacon of cardiac care in southern Punjab

Dera Ghazi Khan - Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology DG Khan has significantly reduced the burden on the cardiology hospitals in Multan, providing state of the art cardiac care to thousands of patients in Southern Punjab and adjoining parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan, Dr. Abdul Rahman Chandia, the Medical Superintendent at the Institute, shared his insights in an exclusive interview with The Nation.

“We are currently seeing over 700 patients daily in OPD, a substantial improvement compared to when these patients previously traveled to Multan for treatment. Our success rate for surgeries stands at 100 percent, and despite limited resources,” Dr Chandia said. Dr Chandia highlighted the hospital’s OPD’s capacity to handle up to 1000 patients daily, along with treating 100 to 120 emergency patients and conducting around 15 to 20 hospital admissions per day. He added, “We are also performing 20 to 25 angiographies daily, notably; even patients from Upper Punjab are now opting for bypass surgeries at this hospital, signaling a growing trust in the institution’s services.” The hospital’s progress in the past year is remarkable. “In 2024, we treated 160,143 OPD patients, performed 4,115 angiographies, 347 angioplasties, and 95 bypass surgeries, all of which were 100 percent successful, The hospital has also treated over 3,600 patients under the health card scheme, which offers free treatment.” Dr Chandia shared. In terms of infrastructure and services, Dr. Chandia emphasized that the hospital now has fully functional departments across various specialisations, including cardiology, emergency, anesthesia, diagnostic services, and radiology. He mentioned, however, that the Nuclear Cardiology Department could become more effective if the government assigns the necessary staff.

“The hospital’s outpatient service starts with registration at the counter, followed by an ECG, a check-up in the screening room, and necessary blood tests. Patients are then provided with free medication after their consultation. Despite limited resources and staff shortages, we are offering essential cardiac services like primary PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) for heart attacks, a life-saving treatment provided in just 20 minutes,” Dr. Chandia explained. Dr Chandia also discussed the collaboration with professors from Multan particularly Executive Director Professor Dr. Mujtaba Ali Siddiqui who perform surgeries twice a week. The hospital uses government resources and the support of the Social Welfare Department for these operations. “Even patients from remote areas receive medicines via courier, ensuring they continue their treatment without delay,” he said. The hospital’s radiology and anesthesia departments face staff shortages, but temporary support from DG Khan Medical College has alleviated the issue. “If the government appoints permanent staff for these departments, we can provide even better services,” Dr. Chandia added. Despite operating with limited staff, the hospital has shown continuous progress, currently functioning with 103 beds and four operating theaters. “Given the rising number of patients, we are already feeling the need for expansion, and in the next two years, the hospital may feel cramped,” he noted. Patients and their families are increasingly appreciative of the services offered at the hospital. “My brother Peer Bakhsh was admitted with severe chest pain, and the treatment here was exemplary,” said a family member of a patient in the ward. Others echoed similar sentiments, praising Dr. Chandia for making each department at the hospital efficient and effective.

Dr Abdul Rahman Chandia’s leadership and dedication have played a pivotal role in transforming the DG Khan Institute of Cardiology into a leading cardiac care facility in Southern Punjab. His vision and tireless efforts are taking the hospital towards greater success, offering a beacon of hope for heart patients in the region.

“The hospital’s progress and success are a direct result of Dr. Chandia’s commitment and professional competence. Under his leadership, we are confident that this institution will continue to provide exceptional healthcare services to its patients,” said a grateful patient’s family.