CDA preparing to start projects on public-private partnerships

Our Staff Reporter
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Capital Development Authority is preparing to start several projects on public-private partnership. A meeting focusing on various projects was held on Tuesday at the CDA Headquarters, chaired by Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and CEO of Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A), Malik Ahmed. The meeting explored options for public-private partnerships (PPP) and joint ventures (JV) to execute different projects in Islamabad.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, emphasized the importance of making these projects financially sustainable and self-reliant to ensure maximum revenue generation and best public service delivery to the residents of Islamabad. Discussions during the meeting included the development of five-star hotel projects under the best PPP and other modes. The meeting was briefed that transaction advisors have already been engaged for the hotel projects, and the pre-feasibility studies for constructing five-star hotels in Islamabad have been completed.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that CDA and the transaction advisors collaborate to select the most viable and best options for the execution of projects. The meeting also reviewed plans for the Jinnah Medical Complex. Chairman CDA stated that, in line with the Prime Minister’s directives, the best financial and sustainable model will be adopted for this project. He further instructed that the interlinked commercial areas of the medical complex be utilized effectively to make the project self-sufficient and financially viable.

The meeting also discussed the arrangements of an investors’ conference to attract potential investors for these initiatives. It was highlighted that these projects will significantly contribute to making Islamabad a tourist hub, hosting international and national events in a befitting manner, and the provision of top-notch healthcare facilities in Islamabad. Later, CEO Public-Private Partnership, Malik Ahmed, assured full cooperation and support for the successful execution of these projects.

Our Staff Reporter

