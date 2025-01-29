CDWP clears 16 development projects worth Rs259.68b

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has given nod to 16 development projects worth Rs259.68 billion. The CDWP, which met with Federal Minister PDSI & Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal, approved nine projects worth Rs27.40 billion, while recommended seven projects worth Rs232.28 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its consideration /approval.

The agenda included discussion on projects of education & training, governance, higher education, mass media, physical planning & housing, power and transport & communications. CDWP approved five education and training sector projects including “Establishment of Daanish School at Gilgit Baltistan (Kros Thang Mouza Sarfaranga - Shigar)” worth Rs2,962.813 million, “Establishment of Daanish School at Gilgit Baltistan (Sultanabad Jutal)” worth Rs3,004.133 million, “Establishment of Daanish School at Azad Jammu Kashmir (Bhimber)” worth Rs2,999.045 million, and “Construction of Cadet College Kharan (2nd Revised)” worth Rs2.945 million. The “Prime Minister’s Pakistan Fund for Education (Pak-PEF),” worth Rs14,000 million has been referred to the ECNEC for further consideration. Under this initiative, the government will allocate Rs5,000 million annually to the fund. An endowment fund, named the “Prime Minister’s Pakistan Fund for Education,” will be established, and Rs3,000 million of this annual allocation will be transferred to the fund. The profits generated from the endowment will be utilized to provide scholarships.

Governance project titled “Enhancing Public-Private Partnerships in Pakistan (Provincial Support) Project for Sindh – Revised,” worth Rs27,853.845 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through a combination of an ADB loan, FCDO grant, and the government of Sindh’s (GoS) share. A project related to higher education namely Pak-USAID Merit and Need Based Scholarships Program (Phase-II) worth Rs2954.808 million was approved by the CDWP. A project related to mass media presented in the meeting namely “Establishment of Arshad Nadeem/Shehbaz Sharif High Performance Sports Academy at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad (Prime Minister’s Directive)” worth Rs2678.545 million was approved by the CDWP forum.

Three projects related to physical planning & housing sector namely “Construction of Eastern Wastewater Treatment Plant 44 MGD of Faisalabad City Phase-I (DANIDA Assisted)” worth Rs53664.210 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. Another two projects in the physical planning & housing sector including “Expo Centre Quetta (Revised)” worth Rs4,829.764 million and “Infrastructure Development of Islamabad Techno Polis” valued at Rs1,985.000 million were approved by the forum. A project related to power sector presented in the meeting namely “220 kV Transmission System Network Reinforcement in Islamabad and Burhan Area” worth Rs11315.550 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration.

Three projects related to transport & communications namely “Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Programme (SFERP-I)” worth Rs88404 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The revised project is being financed through a combination of funding sources. The government of Sindh will contribute 10% of the financing through its Annual Development Program (ADP), while the World Bank is expected to provide 90% of the funding, which may include grants & loans under likely terms. Second project of T&C namely Dualization of Rawalpindi-Kahuta Road (28.4km) worth Rs23545.021 million was referred to ECNEC for approval. The third project of T&C namely “Operationalization of Green Line BRTS and Installation of Integrated Intelligent Transport System Equipment” worth Rs13502.250 million was referred to ECNEC for approval.