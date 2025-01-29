CM Maryam Nawaz approves special planning authority to regulate housing

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the establishment of the Punjab Special Planning Authority (PSPA) to regulate illegal housing societies and ensure planned urban development.

The authority will oversee district land use planning and zoning for commercial, residential, and agricultural lands, with mandatory reviews every four years. A District Special Planning Committee will be formed in each district, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, with representatives from WAPDA, Sui Gas, WASA, and other service providers.

To curb illegal land use, a violation tracking mechanism and district digital wall will be introduced for monitoring and enforcement. A fast-track approval system based on digital data will also be implemented.

CM Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to expedite pending housing sector applications. She also reviewed a proposal for uniform colors and designs in commercial and residential areas and assessed plans for eco-friendly, walkable, and modern housing developments.

The chief minister has demanded daily progress reports on the Lahore Development Plan, which has already saved millions through e-tendering. Officials briefed her on progress under Phase 1, covering 414 schemes.

"Planned urban development is key to a sustainable future," said CM Maryam Nawaz, emphasizing the need to curb unregulated housing growth caused by poor planning.