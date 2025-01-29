CM Maryam’s priorities for health sector in 2024

LAHORE - When Maryam Nawaz Sharif took oath as the first female Chief Minister of Punjab in March 2024, it was felt that Maryam Nawaz Sharif, being the first Chief Minister, would need at least a year to take over the leadership and understand the issues. But the style, vision and speed with which Maryam Nawaz Sharif started performing her duties, it was felt that she may have been the leader of the people of Punjab and has been leading for decades. Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s working style surprised everyone. In 2024, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s federal and provincial governments should be compared. Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif stabilized the country’s economy, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif took historic steps in every sector to create convenience for the people of Punjab. The first and most important task for a Chief Minister is his or her cabinet. If we look at the members of the provincial cabinet of Punjab, they are very professional and hardworking. Every member of the provincial cabinet tries to provide relief to the people of Punjab through his department and put Punjab on the path of development. Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif proved that she is the daughter of her father and Lion of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and worked day and night to make the lives of the people of Punjab easier. Look at the performance of Punjab in any department in 2024 and compare it with the last five years, the difference will be clear. Pakistan has taken off for a high flight, thank God. The Chief Minister of Punjab has set new records of public service in the health sector. The health projects of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif have also become an example for other provinces. Punjab has been deprived of better cancer treatment facilities for decades. The plan that the PML-N had written or listed in its manifesto before coming to power was completed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Cancer patients in Punjab were forced to seek treatment at expensive private hospitals and after waiting for many years. When Maryam Nawaz Sharif assumed the office of Chief Minister of Punjab, she announced the launch of the state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore. Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique and Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood started a series of meetings with IDAP in this regard. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also launched a project to provide medicines to registered patients suffering from heart disease, hepatitis and other diseases at their homes. A leader is not one who keeps pushing the system as it is, but a leader is one who removes the shortcomings of the current system and improves it to create convenience for the people. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has a leadership capacity. When she leaves home to chair a meeting, she has all the information about the issue and leaves with the solution. When Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was shown the waiting list for surgeries of children suffering from heart diseases, she was overwhelmed and directed that the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program should be started immediately, under which the waiting list for surgeries of children should be completed on a priority basis. Now I am very happy to tell you that under this wonderful project, more than 1800 innocent children have been successfully operated so far. A leader starts a project, but the success of this project cannot be possible unless an honest and compassionate person takes the lead. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of Sher-e-Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has launched successful and historic projects like Clinic on Wheels and Field Hospitals, which has created a wave of joy among the people of the province. According to details, more than 6.8 million patients have been provided with treatment and free medicines through Clinic on Wheels and Field Hospitals so far. So far, 950,000 patients have benefited from the field hospitals, while 60,000 X-rays and 35,000 lab tests have also been provided. Ultrasound, first aid and mother-child facilities are being provided in the field hospitals. Doctors, LHV, vaccination, staff and other medical facilities are available in the Clinic on Wheels services. In the past, politicians used to win elections only by resorting to hollow political slogans to get votes, but now a leader is recognized by his hard work after coming to power, whether he is a real leader or a paper leader. Where did the leaders of the past think so much about their people? They just came to power, looted and looted and went home. History, Inshallah, will write the name of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in golden letters and remember her. A historic air ambulance service has also been launched in Punjab, through which hundreds of patients were taken to various government hospitals for treatment. Similarly, an emergency service project is also being started on the motorway. This project is being supervised by the Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, Punjab, Dr. Rizwan Naseer. He is also known as the founder of emergency services in Punjab. Dr. Rizwan Naseer is a highly professional and compassionate officer.

Syed Hammad Raza Bukhari

The writer is spokesperson of Health Department.