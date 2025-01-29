Commissioner Rawalpindi calls for cultivating high value crops in Pothohar

Rawalpindi - A coordinated strategy should be made to cultivate high value crops and increase water resources in the Pothohaar region.

This was said by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Muhammad Amir Khattak here on Tuesday while visiting the agriculture department in the garrison city. He added that there is vast potential for cultivation of fruits and high value crops in the Pothohar region. Modern technology should be used to reduce post-harvest losses in high value crops. The use of modern technology will not only increase the production of fruits and vegetables but will also promote their exports, which will prove to be more profitable for the farmers.

The commissioner further said that zoning should be done for the production and supply of quality seeds in the Pothohar region. Nurseries should be established to ensure the supply of original and quality plants. Farmers should be trained to adopt high-efficiency systems. The process of construction of check dams and protective walls should be further accelerated to protect the Pothohar region from land degradation.

Commission Khattak went on to say, “Tunnel farming should be promoted to ensure the availability of vegetables throughout the year. Special steps should be taken to increase the cultivation and production of vegetables and the ongoing activities regarding technical guidance of vegetable farmers should be further accelerated.”

On the occasion, Director Agriculture Extension Rawalpindi Division Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari gave a briefing. He said that the agricultural development projects of Chief Minister of Punjab are being put into practice in Rawalpindi Division. “The provision of Kisan Card has made it very easy for farmers to purchase agricultural inputs. In Rawalpindi Division, 526 green tractors have been given to farmers through lottery, out of which 478 tractors have been handed over to the farmers so far.”

The director further said that agriculture will be developed on modern lines in the Pothohar region through the Agriculture Transformation Plan.

The commissioner also visited the Punjab Chief Minister Kisan Card Center at the Agriculture Complex Rawalpindi.