Commissioner reviews progress on development projects

BAHAWALNAGAR - Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited Bahawalnagar and chaired a meeting in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner’s office, here on Tuesday. The Commissioner reviewed the ongoing development projects, including the under-construction Mother and Child Hospital, Medical College, Sutlej Park, and Highway Road. She also reviewed the ongoing operation against encroachments in the district as per the directives of the CM of Punjab. Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhun provided her with a detailed briefing on the ongoing development projects in the district, the CM of Punjab’s initiatives, Clean Punjab, the encroachment operation, revenue court performance, law and order situation, collection of government dues, health and education, agriculture, smog, and axle load management, among other matters. While reviewing the progress of 122 development projects in various sectors costing Rs 34.828 billion in Bahawalnagar district, Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen directed that the public welfare projects underway in the district be completed swiftly. She stated that completing these projects within the stipulated time frame without compromising on quality is the vision of CM of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She emphasized that all departments associated with the development projects should adhere to the given timeline. She mentioned that the CM of Punjab has approved the establishment of a network of roads in every district of the province to provide quality travel facilities to the public, while strict enforcement of axle load management should be implemented for road safety.

Additionally, during the sugarcane season, trailers should be equipped with lights or reflectors to prevent traffic accidents.

Musarrat Jabeen instructed that a written report on the Medical College and other delayed projects be provided, stating that she would approach the relevant forum for the completion of these projects. While reviewing government recovery targets and revenue-related matters, she stated that cases related to land in the revenue court should be resolved on merit without delay, and transparency in departments should be ensured.