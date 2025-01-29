Committee to probe cylinder blast in Multan

LAHORE - The Punjab Home Department has formed a committee to investigate the recent cylinder explosion in Multan. According to a spokesperson for the Home Department, the inquiry committee, headed by the commissioner of Multan, will present a fact-finding report within three days. The committee will also make recommendations regarding necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The committee includes the CPO of Multan, Joint Director of OGRA, Director of Civil Defence, and Director of Chemical Engineering from Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan. Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, Punjab’s Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, along with Secretary Home Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal, visited the site of the cylinder explosion in Multan. During the visit, they assessed the damage to the affected houses. Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan, RPO Captain Sohail Choudhry, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and Secretary Health Azmat Mehmood were also present. Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth has announced a major initiative to maintain a healthier environment. He has instructed that water sprinklers be installed on every ongoing construction project to prevent dust from being released into the air.

The Minister has also directed officers from the highways and building sectors to take practical steps to control dust at construction sites. This decision was made due to the numerous ongoing projects in the province, including road construction, the development of new hospitals, the revamping of Basic Health Units BHUs, and other development projects.