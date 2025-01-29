Court extends interim bail for Imran, Bushra

ISLAMABAD - The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder in six cases and his spouse Bushra Bibi in a case, with the next hearing scheduled for February 11. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka has extended the interim bail for the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Bushra Bibi. During the hearing of their pre-arrest bail applications, the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were represented in the court by lawyers Ansar Kayani and Shamsa Kayani. The legal team argued that Bushra Bibi, previously arrested in connection with the £190 million case, should be exempted from attending court in person. They requested permission for her to appear via video link. Responding to the argument, Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka remarked that he was currently handling cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). He approved the request for exemption from attendance and extended interim bail for both individuals. However, the court adjourned the case till February 11.