RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani under Punjab government’s open door policy will hold open courts here on Wednesday (today) in Naseerabad and Taxila areas. According to a police spokesman, open courts would be held at 12 noon in Naseerabad Police Station, 2 pm at Taxila and at 2:30 pm in SDPO Office, Taxila to address grievances of the people.