DAO PropTech launches real-world asset tokenization platform at FutureFest to empower millions of Pakistanis

DAO PropTech has officially launched at FutureFest 2025, introducing Pakistan’s first real-world asset tokenization platform. By converting properties into smaller, affordable investment units, the platform removes traditional barriers like high costs and lack of transparency, making real estate investment accessible and secure for millions.

The platform allows investors to have fractional property rights for high-value properties through secure and transparent processes. This breakthrough simplifies property investment, offering an inclusive pathway to wealth creation for individuals previously excluded from real estate markets.

At the event, DAO PropTech unveiled Globe Residency Apartments in partnership with the Arif Habib Group, a leading developer and registered REIT. This flagship project demonstrates the platform’s ability to work with trusted industry leaders to deliver quality investment opportunities. With two of six listed projects already delivered to investors, DAO PropTech has established itself as a pioneer in tokenized real estate.

To further simplify the investment journey, the platform features an AI-powered chatbot for instant support and a FIRE Calculator to help users define and achieve financial goals. These tools enhance transparency and ensure an intuitive experience for all investors.

“Real estate has long been out of reach for millions of hardworking Pakistanis,” said Owais Barlas, Co-Founder of DAO PropTech. “We aim to empower 20 million people by making property investment secure, affordable, and accessible.”

The launch marks a milestone for Pakistan’s real estate and technology sectors, paving the way for a future where wealth creation through property ownership is within everyone’s reach.