Development of nation depends heavily on education: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, emphasized that the progress and development of a nation depend heavily on the education and active participation of its youth.

He expressed confidence that the younger generation would play a pivotal role in the country’s advancement, as well as in upholding and protecting the constitution. The minister was speaking as the chief guest at a farewell ceremony held in honour of the graduating students of Frontier Law College, Peshawar. The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Prosecutor General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali, the college’s founder Akhtar Ali Shah, Principal Syed Yahya Zahid Gillani, Justice (Retd) Nasir Ali Mahfooz, faculty members, and a large number of students.

During the ceremony, the minister distributed certificates and shields to the graduating students, recognizing their academic achievements. Faculty members were also honoured with shields for their outstanding contributions to the college.

Addressing the students, Meena Khan Afridi urged them to enter practical life with a firm commitment to protecting the constitution and contributing to society within the framework of established rules. He advised them not to confine their education to merely obtaining a degree but to strive for excellence in their respective fields.

“Practical life is both challenging and rewarding. Your dedication and commitment to your profession will determine your success. Follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to develop a strong sense of humanity,” the minister remarked. “I also urge the youth to study the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal,” he added.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of a commemorative shield to the provincial minister by the college principal and founder, in recognition of his contributions to education and higher learning.