Discos seek Nepra’s approval for hike of up to 3260 pc in security deposit rates

ISLAMABAD: The government is pushing more people towards solar solution as ex-Wapda distribution companies (XWDiscos) have sought National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approval for an abnormal hike of up to 3260 percent in security deposit rates taking it to Rs 56111 for some consumers.

In a separate petitions filed by eight XWDisos, the distribution companies argued that current rates fail to adequately protect them against financial risks in light of rising electricity costs.

The Discos that have approached NEPRA, includes Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), and Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO).

The Discos have requested a revision to align security deposits with current economic realities.

According to the petitions, the Discos have proposed linking security deposit rates to two & half months and three months worth of revenue, inclusive of taxes, for each tariff category. For urban domestic consumers, the revisions would consider factors such as property size and average billing.Consumers residing in properties up to 10 marlas would have their deposits adjusted based on three months' average electricity usage. For properties above 10 marlas, the deposit could be set at 1% of the property’s market value, as determined by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) rates.

The companies also outlined a phased recovery process to ease the financial burden on consumers. Instead of requiring a lump-sum payment, they suggested that the adjusted security deposits be deducted in installments through monthly bills over a specified period.

The existing security deposit rates are not adequate to safeguard DISCOs against the risk of possible default, the companies stated in their petitions. They highlighted that the current fixed-rate system, in place for years, no longer reflects the economic pressures faced by the energy sector, including rising operational costs and increasing electricity tariffs.

The proposed framework seeks to calculate security deposits based on average monthly consumption, making the amounts more equitable and usage-based. By introducing these changes, the Discos aim to address financial risks while maintaining operational stability and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

The security deposit sought by the Discos varied from company to company based on a hike from 65 percent to 3260 percent. For example Multan Electric Supply Company sought the highest increase of 3260 percent for the Small Industries, taking their security from the existing Rs 1580/kw to Rs 53,073 for two and a half month , for domestic urban consumers over 1100 percent increase to Rs 15538 deposit from the existing 1220/kw, Rs 12948 for the rural consumers with an increase of over 2000 percent from the Rs 610/kw, for the urban commercial the deposit will be Rs 26,568(from Rs 1810/kw), while for the rural it will be 26568(from Rs 920/kw).The security deposit of Rs 56,111 has been proposed for the medium industries, large industries Rs 43,417. The lowest increase of 83 percent was recommended for Agriculture tube well taking their security deposit from lump sum Rs 15000 to Rs 27,514.

While LESCO sought Rs 19272 for domestic urban consumers and Rs 8030 for the rural consumers, for the urban commercial the deposit will be Rs 25,656, while for the rule it will be 12828.The highest security deposit of Rs 54,783 (2700 percent increase) has been proposed for the middle industries, Rs 51,348 for small industries, large industries Rs 46,723, for agriculture tube wells a hike of 65 percent has been proposed taking its deposit from the existing Rs 15000 to Rs 24,780.

While PESCO sought a security deposit of Rs 11,127 for domestic urban consumers and Rs 4,636 for the rural consumers, for the urban commercial the deposit will be Rs 23,773, while for the rural it will be 17,491.The highest security deposit of Rs 51,244has been proposed for the medium industries, Rs 45,585for small industries, large industries Rs 33,135, Rs 21,723 for agriculture tube wells.

While GEPCO sought a security deposit of Rs 12817 for domestic urban consumers and Rs 5340 for the rural consumers, for the urban commercial the deposit will be Rs 17,826, while for the rural it will be 8,912.The highest security deposit of Rs 40,165 has been proposed for the medium industries, Rs 36,632 for small industries, large industries Rs 34,689, Rs 18,850 for agriculture tube wells.

The QESCO has sought a security deposit of Rs 8310for domestic urban consumers and Rs 4155for the rural consumers, for the urban commercial the deposit will be Rs 12684, while for the rural it will be 6,342.The highest security deposit of Rs 32132 has been proposed for the medium industries, Rs 29308 for small industries, large industries Rs 27884, Rs 8972for agriculture tube wells.

HESCO has proposed a security deposit of Rs 21,170 for domestic urban consumers and Rs 16,273for the rural consumers, for the urban commercial the deposit will be Rs 27,505, while for the rural it will be 27,055.The highest security deposit of Rs 52,762 has been proposed for the medium industries, Rs 51,083 for small industries, large industries Rs 37,244, Rs 29,263 for agriculture tube wells.

NEPRA has announced a public hearing on Feb. 11, 2025, to deliberate on the petitions.