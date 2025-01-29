DPPC approves 8 petrol pumps in district

FAISALABAD - The district petrol pump committee (DPPC) has allowed the setting up of eight petrol pumps in the district on Tuesday. The committee’s meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, thoroughly reviewed the applications and allowed 8 applicants to establish new petrol pumps in different locations in the district. The officers of highways, district council, FESCO, civil defense, PTCL, traffic police, irrigation, forest, sui-gas and other concerned departments were present in the meeting.