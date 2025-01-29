Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DPPC approves 8 petrol pumps in district

NEWS WIRE
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The district petrol pump committee (DPPC) has allowed the setting up of eight petrol pumps in the district on Tuesday. The committee’s meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, thoroughly reviewed the applications and allowed 8 applicants to establish new petrol pumps in different locations in the district. The officers of highways, district council, FESCO, civil defense, PTCL, traffic police, irrigation, forest, sui-gas and other concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1738110053.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025