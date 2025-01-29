E&T Dept inspects 6,894 vehicles across Punjab

Lahore - The Excise & Taxation Department of Punjab inspected a total of 6,894 vehicles during its ongoing vehicle inspection campaign across the province.

The inspections, conducted at various locations, led to the identification of numerous violations, including unregistered vehicles and defaulters of token tax payments.

According to an E&T Punjab spokesperson, out of the total vehicles checked, 221 were found to be unregistered, while 784 were identified as defaulters for token tax payments. The department collected a total of Rs. 11.23 million on the spot from defaulters.

Additionally, 304 vehicles were found using non-standard number plates, and the plates were immediately confiscated. The E&T Department urged the public to pay their token taxes on time and refrain from using non-standard number plates. The vehicle inspection process will continue across the province, and vehicle owners are advised to ensure compliance with all relevant regulations.

Furthermore, the department clarified that vehicle registration in any district of Punjab is now permitted for residents of the province, as per recent amendments. There are no restrictions on the inter-provincial movement of vehicles.

E&T DG Umar Sher Chatha emphasized the importance of timely tax payments and adherence to vehicle regulations to avoid fines and penalties.