Faisal Akram takes seven-for in PTV’s innings win

LAHORE - OGDCL and PTV won their fourth-round matches against Ghani Glass and Eshaal Associates, respectively on Tuesday.

At the UBL Sports Complex, OGDCL resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 225 for three were bundled out for 266 in 107.5 overs. Sameer Saqib added only one run to his overnight score and was dismissed for 83 off 259 balls, which included 10 fours. For Ghani Glass, Mamoon Riaz and Sameen Gul grabbed three wickets each, while Afaq Afridi and Ubaid Shah took two wickets each.

In turn, Ghani Glass in pursuit of 202-run target were bowled out for 149 in 41.4 overs. Sharjeel Khan (33, 33b, 6x4s) and Kashif Ali (31, 45b, 5x4s) were the notable run-getters for the losing side. OGDCL’s Mohammad Huzaifa took six wickets for 33, while Mohammad Amir Khan bagged three wickets.

PTV defeated Eshaal Associates by an innings and 88 runs at the NBP Sports Complex in Karachi. Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 46 for two in 10 overs, Eshaal Associates were dismissed for 279 in 69.1 overs with opening batter Azan Awais scoring a 131-ball 82, hitting 12 fours and a six. Abdul Wahid Bangalzai coming to bat at number six top-scored with 86 off 122 balls, smashing 10 fours and two sixes. For the winning side, left-arm spinner Faisal Akram took seven wickets for 93 runs, taking his match tally to eight scalps.

At the State Bank Stadium, KRLin pursuit of a 207-run target against SNGPL were 81 for three in 24 overs when stumps were drawn. Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 266 for seven in 79 overs, KRL were dismissed for 280 in 81.5 overs.

SNGPL in their second innings were bundled out for 152 in 48.2 overs with wicketkeeper-batter Saifullah Bangash top-scoring with 62 off 88 balls, hitting 10 fours. For KRL. M Qaiser was the most successful bowler, taking four wickets for 26 runs.

At the KCCA Stadium, WAPDA set a 145-run target for SBP at the conclusion of third day’s play. Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 304 for seven in 93 overs, State Bank were bowled out for 347 in 102.5 overs. WAPDA’s captain Khalid Usman bagged five wickets for 75, while Naqeebullah took three wickets for 97.

WAPDA resuming their second innings with a deficit of 97 runs, were bowled out for 241 in 77.4 overs. Khalid top-scored with a 116-ball 78, hitting 12 fours. Bismillah Khan (46) and Ayaz Tasawar (43) were other notable run-getters for the team.For SBP, Aimal Khan and Zahid Mehmood took three wickets each.