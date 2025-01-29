Fake turmeric supply unit busted

LAHORE - In a crackdown by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), a unit in Lala Pak Colony engaged in the illegal production of adulterated turmeric and spices has been shut down here on Tuesday. Under the direct instructions of the Director General (DG) of the Food Authority Asim Javed, a team of food safety inspectors raided the spice production facility, where they discovered alarming health risks. During the raid, authorities seized 480 kilograms of adulterated turmeric and chilli powder. The seized products were found to be mixed with harmful non-standard ingredients and prohibited colours. Samples of the spices failed the mandatory quality tests, prompting immediate action. As a result, the production at the unit has been halted, and a formal case has been registered against the owner. DG Food Authority, Asim Javed, highlighted the grave risks posed by such substandard products, stating, “Adulterated turmeric and chilli powder can lead to severe health issues, including gastrointestinal diseases.” He further emphasized the unsanitary conditions of the facility, with the turmeric found resting on filthy floors.