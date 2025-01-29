Wednesday, January 29, 2025
FDA grants authorisation to ZYN nicotine pouches

January 29, 2025
LAHORE  -  The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week authorized ZYN nicotine pouches making ZYN the first and only authorized nicotine pouch in the United States. The FDA’s authorization of all ZYN nicotine pouches currently marketed by Swedish Match in the U.S. is an important step to protect public health by providing better alternatives to smoking and other traditional tobacco products for adults. “The FDA’s decision recognizes the role that ZYN can play in the benefit of public health by helping adult users switch from smoking and other traditional tobacco products. An estimated 25.4 million people consume tobacco products in Pakistan, with smoking being the most harmful form of nicotine consumption due to combustion, of tobacco,” said Ali Takesh, Managing Director Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited. FDA’s decision is an example that countries like Pakistan with high prevalence of smoking and tobacco use can also responsibly market smoke-free products to lessen the health burden on the economy” he added”.

