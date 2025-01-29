Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Federal govt cannot be trusted in talks with PTI: Saif

Our Staff Reporter
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Advisor to the KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has expressed concerns over the government’s intentions, stating that the federal government, which has deceived the media through the PECA Act, cannot be trusted in negotiations with PTI.

“The federal government is using PECA as a tool to silence the media, just as the 26th amendment has compromised the judiciary’s independence,” he added. Barrister Saif accused the “illegitimate federal government” of promoting “fake news” and implementing “fake laws” to maintain its power.

He questioned the effectiveness of any negotiation committee that includes Irfan Siddiqui, citing past failures. Barrister Saif stated that Imran Khan remains free in Adiala Jail, while the Sharif family is “imprisoned” in Raiwind.

The Advisor to the CM also said that the federal government has ruined state institutions and is willing to go to any lengths to maintain its power.

