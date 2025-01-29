Federal Minister announces Danish Schools for Gilgit-Baltistan

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Engineer Amir Muqam, has announced plans to establish Danish Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan, aiming to enhance educational opportunities in the region.

The announcement came during a meeting with Hafiz-ur-Rehman, president of PML-N Gilgit-Baltistan, held in Islamabad. The Minister underscored the PML-N's commitment to integrating Gilgit-Baltistan into the national mainstream as a core objective.

He further emphasized the government’s dedication to allocating substantial development funds for the region, highlighting education as a priority to support its growth and integration.

This initiative reflects the government’s broader vision of fostering progress and inclusion in all parts of Pakistan.