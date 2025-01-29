Wednesday, January 29, 2025
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaque Jahangir removed over unsatisfactory performance

Web Desk
2:59 PM | January 29, 2025
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Ahmad Ishaque Jahangir has been removed from his position due to unsatisfactory performance, according to an official notification issued by the Establishment Division.

The decision was taken following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had expressed dissatisfaction over Jahangir’s failure to present a detailed report on the Greece boat tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of several Pakistani nationals. The premier was also reportedly displeased with delays in the investigation of other crucial matters.

Following his removal, Jahangir has been made an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), as per the notification.

In another major administrative reshuffle, Akhtar Hayat Gandappur has been removed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His removal comes in the wake of his failure to maintain law and order in the province. Zulfiqar Hameed has been appointed as the new IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, replacing Gandappur.

These high-level changes highlight the federal government’s emphasis on accountability and efficiency in key administrative positions.

