Framing of charges must for civilian’s trial under Army Act: SC judge

ISLAMABAD - Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of Supreme Court has said a person could not be tried under the Army Act until and unless the charges against him are framed.

The judge expressed these remarks during a hearing of intra-court appeals against the trial of civilians in military courts by an apex court constitutional bench here yesterday

The seven-member bench was headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprised Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Justice Shahid Bilal.

Defence lawyer Khawaja Haris presented his arguments, explaining the process related to the Army Act and how charges are framed by the police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He explained the commanding officer conducts the inquiry after the charge is framed while responding to Justice Rizvi’s query.

At this, Justice Hilali asked about the procedure of inquiry and registration of the first information report (FIR) after the framing of charges.

To this, Haris said that the word “charge” represents the allegations against any suspect, and these allegations are the basis of the investigation.

At this, Justice Mandokhail remarked that a suspect cannot be tried under the Army Act until the charge is framed. “The framing of charges is necessary,” he added.

Justice Hilali then asked if the charges could be framed during the trial. To this, Haris replied that charges as in allegations against the suspect are another thing, while framing of charges or chargesheet during trial is another.