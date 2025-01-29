GIK Institute hosts training programme on ‘Generative AI for CEOs’

Swabi - Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology hosted a groundbreaking two-day training program titled “Generative AI for CEOs,” aimed at enhancing the capabilities and skills of top executives.

The concluding ceremony was held on Tuesday. The organizers stated that the event was designed to equip top executives and industry leaders with the tools and knowledge needed to harness the transformative potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their respective fields. The Chief Financial Officers and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of leading companies, heads of departments, and other officials, including GIK Institute deans and directors, attended the training.

Jehanzeb Sikandar, CEO of Sikandar Group and owner of Najma Sugar Mills Ltd, graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

The core of the training programme featured extensive sessions led by Dr Farhan Khan, a renowned expert in Artificial Intelligence. These sessions provided participants with deep insights into the capabilities, applications, and business growth and innovation implications of Generative AI.

The training emphasized practical use cases, helping attendees understand how to integrate AI-powered tools into their organizational strategies to enhance productivity, creativity, and efficiency.

A guided visit to GIKI’s Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Cyber-security Labs showcased the institute’s cutting-edge research and advanced facilities.

The gathering provided participants with the opportunity to explore partnerships while exchanging knowledge. Participants also had the privilege of visiting the mesmerizing Srikot Hill Station, allowing them to unwind and connect with nature while reflecting on the knowledge gained during the training.

In his address, Jehanzeb Sikandar lauded the exceptional efforts of GIK Institute’s faculty and staff, its state-of-the-art laboratories, world-class infrastructure, and its relentless commitment to excellence in academia and research.

Prof Dr S M Hasan Zaidi, Acting Rector of GIK Institute, highlighted the institute’s legacy as a hub of innovation and excellence. He underscored the importance of integrating cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI into strategic decision-making to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Other speakers noted that the training was a rigorous attempt to promote technological excellence, foster leadership development, and drive collaboration between industry and academia. During the closing ceremony, certificates and shields were distributed among the participants.