Gold prices in Pakistan surge to record high amid Global Market trends

The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase on Wednesday, in line with global market movements.

According to data from the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs2,300, reaching an all-time high of Rs288,700.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,972, settling at Rs247,513.

On the international front, gold prices climbed by $22, reaching $2,763 per ounce, with an additional $20 premium.

Silver prices in the local market also recorded an increase of Rs28 per tola, bringing the new price to Rs3,391.