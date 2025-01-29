Govt collaborates with BGI to enhance agriculture, food security

Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has said the government is working with international partners to improve agricultural productivity, ensure food security and support farmers with innovative solutions.

Talking to a delegation of BGI Group in Islamabad, he expressed the resolve to introduce modern technologies in the agriculture.

The Minister highlighted the potential for collaboration between Pakistan and BGI in key areas, particularly in training programs for Pakistani researchers, establishing joint laboratory ventures and initiating pilot projects for real-world application of genomic research.

To facilitate technology transfer and encourage adoption at the grassroots level, it was decided to launch demonstration projects, allowing farmers and researchers to witness firsthand the benefits of genomic advancements.