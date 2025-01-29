Govt says negotiations practically over as PTI boycotts fourth round

Senator Siddiqui says PTI ended negotiation process. Power to dissolve negotiation committee lies with PM. PTI responsible for creating deadlock in talks process: Musadik. Imran Khan says govt ran away in panic as they heard demand of probe commission. PTI’s KP president warns of street protests against ruling coalition.

ISLAMABAD - Spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday warned that the committee would be dissolved, if talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are not resumed by January 31.

While speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Siddiqui also stated that the government committee had waited for the opposition for an extended period, even spending 45 minutes in the Speaker’s chamber, but PTI had ended the negotiation process.

The PML-N leader emphasised that the government’s final response is ready and will be presented when the committee meets. He criticised PTI for sabotaging the talks they had initiated, suggesting that PTI likely had other priorities.

Siddiqui said negotiations are now practically over, though the committee will remain in place until January 31. If PTI reaches out to the Speaker, the government committee is open to continuing discussions.

The PML-N leader reminded that PTI formed a committee on December 5, and three negotiation sessions took place. The government committee requested seven working days to respond, with an agreement that response details would remain confidential.

He also pointed out that PTI declared the talks over on January 23, citing various excuses to end the discussions. Siddiqui clarified that the Speaker had no authority to dissolve the committee, as he only acts as an intermediary. The power to dissolve it lies with the prime minister, he added.

Siddiqui stated that the government committee will not initiate contact with PTI but is open to communication if PTI approaches the speaker directly. Irfan Siddiqui expressed regret over the damage PTI has caused to democratic traditions and remarked that the founder of PTI was now observing Black Day. He questioned who might have been present to guide him and noted that, although the window for dialogue was open, PTI had closed its own path.

Also, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is responsible for creating deadlock in talks process. PTI could not show seriousness for holding dialogue with the government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Dialogue was the option for PTI members to resolve political issues in a proper manner, he said. Commenting on PECA, he said there was a need to bring law for controlling fake news issues in the country.

Meanwhile, a post on former PM Imran Khan’s X account said Tuesday the government was avoiding the formation of judicial commissions and that the PTI could not move forward without action on this demand.

“The establishment of a commission to investigate these incidents is inevitable and the failure to form a commission is a sign of the government’s deceit. They used to propagate against us that we are not ready to sit at the negotiating table, but the fact is that when we came for negotiations for the sake of the country, they ran away in a panic as soon as they heard the demand of the commission because their intentions were flawed.”

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said during a media talk in Islamabad that the party had already made it clear that it was not sitting down for talks for “hi hello or photo sessions”, adding that the government had still not announced the commissions as demanded.

Reiterating his message in a later talk with the media, Barrister Gohar asserted that the only talks being held were with the government committee and not anywhere else. He said it was “unfortunate” that talks could not proceed, adding that the PTI had approached the endeavour with “an open heart.”

Separately, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja told reporters that the party had briefed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the talks with the government.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said the party did not attend the fourth round of talks since there was no action on any of the PTI’s demands. “Our time is valuable so the talks with the government have now ended.”

Meanwhile, NA Speaker Sadiq said his doors remained open and expressed hopes that the opposition would hold talks to find a way forward. Speaking to the media regarding the fourth round of talks, Sadiq said: “This committee has come together today. We waited for about 45 minutes for our friends in the opposition to come. “We messaged the secretary to leader of the opposition who said ‘it seems like they won’t be coming to the meeting’. We have it saved.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter President Junaid Akbar said on Tuesday that the opposition party’s desire to hold dialogue with the government was misconstrued as its weakness and warned of agitation against the incumbent rulers.

His remarks came hours after the former ruling party skipped the fourth round of talks, scheduled for Tuesday , with the coalition government. The ruling alliance said that the ongoing negotiation process with the PTI has practically ended since the opposition party skipped the crucial meeting.

The PTI and the PML-N-led coalition government started the dialogue process in December to lower the political temperature in the country.

Speaking on TV Talk show, Akbar, who was recently elected the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) unopposed, said although the party tried to make the negotiation process with the government successful, he did not see it happening. He also hinted that the PTI may raise the political temperature in the country once again by shifting to “agitation mode”.

When asked if his new position in the party suggests that there would be no negotiations with the government and the matters would be solved on the streets, Akbar replied: “Yes, definitely”.

The PAC chairman revealed that the “homoeopathic leadership” of the Imran Khan-founded party would be sidelined after reorganisation, slated to be held in May this year.

Further hinting at a large-scale reshuffle in the party’s hierarchy, the PTI leader said that “hardliners” would be appointed to key positions. He further said that the party would bring changes to KP’s provincial cabinet, adding that two new members would be inducted.

Shedding light on the party’s future plans, the PTI leader said that they had multiple options, including staging protests at the district level on February 8 against alleged rigging during last year’s general elections and a demonstration at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.