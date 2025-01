Mardan - Honour killing claimed two lives in the Rustam area on Tuesday, within the limits of Rustam Police Station, according to police and local sources.

Sources added that the accused, Zulfiqar, allegedly killed Mustafa Khan and Karan Bibi in Qambar Banda Jalal Rustam in the name of honour. Following a complaint from the deceased’s brother, Haroon-ur-Rashid, an official at Rustam Police Station registered a case and initiated an investigation.