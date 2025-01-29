Hosting the World

As tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy go on sale, the Pakistan Cricket Board is gearing up for a historic moment. For the first time since 1996, Pakistan will host an international ICC event. Over the past three decades, the country has faced immense challenges, but the monumental efforts to restore stability have finally paved the way for this milestone.

This is Pakistan’s chance to put its best foot forward and demonstrate its resurgence on the global cricketing stage. Despite ongoing disagreements with India, the tournament is proceeding, and Pakistan must ensure it is executed flawlessly. The reconstruction and refurbishment of stadiums must be completed on time, with uncompromising attention to quality and detail. Hosting international tournaments, whether World Cups or the Olympics, has always required upgrading local infrastructure to meet global standards and accommodate international demand. Pakistan must prioritise this effort, as these upgrades serve as a first impression for foreign tourists. Every detail must reflect the country’s capability and readiness.

Equally important is ensuring the safety and comfort of foreign visitors. Special treatment, enhanced security, and detailed protocols must be in place to guarantee a smooth experience for all tourists. As international visitors are often targets of malicious intent, extra vigilance is essential. Pakistan has the opportunity to showcase not only its renowned hospitality and cultural warmth but also its ability to efficiently manage a complex, large-scale event.

In the weeks leading up to the tournament, every institution—law enforcement agencies, immigration authorities, and the hospitality industry—must collaborate to create an environment where the ICC Champions Trophy becomes a symbol of Pakistan’s progress. This event should serve as both a testament to the nation’s growth and a foundation for future cricketing achievements.