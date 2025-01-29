Wednesday, January 29, 2025
ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice resigns after 13 years of service

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice resigns after 13 years of service
Web Sports Desk
5:19 PM | January 29, 2025
The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday that Chief Executive Geoff Allardice has decided to step down from his role.

Allardice, who initially joined the ICC in 2012 as general manager of cricket, was officially appointed as CEO in November 2021 after serving in an interim capacity for eight months.

ICC Chair Jay Shah acknowledged Allardice’s contributions, stating, “His efforts have played a key role in advancing cricket globally. We are truly grateful for his service and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Allardice expressed pride in the progress made under his leadership, particularly in expanding the game’s global reach and strengthening its commercial foundation. “I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges. Cricket has exciting times ahead, and I wish the ICC and the global cricket community every success,” he said.

The ICC board will now begin the process of identifying a successor.

Web Sports Desk

Sports

