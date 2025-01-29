Iconic Gaddafi Stadium ready to host Champions Trophy 2025

The iconic in Lahore is ready to take center stage for the , having undergone a world-class transformation.

With two new named after cricketing greats Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and enhanced spectator facilities, the stadium now stands as Pakistan’s proudest cricketing venue, prepared to welcome international action at its finest.

This historic venue will host at least four Champions Trophy matches, including the second semifinal. Additionally, should India fail to reach the final, is primed to host the grand finale instead of Dubai, ensuring a thrilling climax on home soil.

A Venue Reimagined: Upgrades and Innovations

The transformation of is nothing short of remarkable. The installation of modern LED floodlights, high-resolution SMD screens, and upgraded seating has enhanced both the viewing experience and the stadium’s global appeal.

A unique feature added to the ground is a moat with a small iron grill encircling the playing field – an innovative security and drainage measure. Not only will it prevent pitch intrusions, but it will also serve as a reservoir to rapidly drain rainwater, ensuring uninterrupted action even in inclement weather. To prevent any in-game disruptions, a protective net will be placed over the moat to keep the ball in play.

The most reassuring aspect of Gaddafi Stadium’s readiness is the meticulously prepared turf and pitches. Curators have ensured that the wickets are in pristine condition, capable of delivering thrilling contests between bat and ball when international teams take the field.

Champions Trophy, Tri-Series & HBL PSL 10: Lahore’s Grand Cricketing Calendar

Gaddafi Stadium’s revitalization has come at the perfect time, setting the stage for a blockbuster cricketing season. Apart from the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, Lahore is also set to host a high-profile Tri-Nation Series featuring Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand. This tri-series will serve as an ideal prelude to the Champions Trophy 2025, allowing teams to familiarize themselves with conditions at Pakistan’s premier cricket venue.

Additionally, the stadium is gearing up for HBL PSL 10, where it will witness high-voltage franchise cricket in front of jam-packed stands. The home of Lahore Qalandars, fresh off their back-to-back PSL titles, will once again host electrifying encounters under the newly installed energy-efficient floodlights.

Final Touches & Government Backing

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has left no stone unturned in ensuring that the stadium meets international standards. Under the leadership of Director Infrastructure Qazi Jawwad, the pavilion and office building are fully completed, with only minor furniture arrangements remaining. Meanwhile, external development, including road relaying and landscape beautification, is nearing its final stages.

Thanks to the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), all construction debris has been cleared, and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) staffers have been diligently planting green belts to give the stadium a fresh and picturesque look.

Adding further prestige to the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to inaugurate the upgraded , reaffirming the government's commitment to positioning Pakistan as a premier international cricketing destination.

A Statement of Pakistan’s Cricketing Ambitions

With these sweeping renovations, isn’t just ready – it’s redefining cricketing excellence in Pakistan. As the nation gears up to host its first ICC event since 1996, this revamped coliseum of cricket stands as proof of Pakistan’s resurgence as a global cricketing hub.

In February 2025, all eyes will be on Lahore, as welcomes the world to an unforgettable Champions Trophy – a tournament that promises thrilling battles, passionate crowds, and a cricketing spectacle befitting Pakistan’s rich sporting legacy.