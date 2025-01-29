Imran can’t be allowed international calls under jail rules, IHC told

Adiala Jail Superintendent tells court PTI founder being provided two newspapers, access to 16 TV channels. Court defers hearing Imran, Bushra’s acquittal petitions in gifts case.

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of the petition with instructions regarding the provision of facilities to PTI founder Imran Khan in jail, treatment from personal physician, meetings and telephonic calls with his sons.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq asked the Superintendent Adiala Jail Ghafoor Anjum, who appeared on court directives, that what facilities did you provide to the petitioner.

The Superintendent of Adiala Jail said that all facilities are being provided under Category B of jail rules. The PTI founder is provided TV, newspaper and a cook as well. The meetings are allowed twice a week in the jail, but we also arrange meetings three or four times, he said.

He further said that Imran Khan’s meetings with Bushra Bibi are arranged before her and after her conviction. The Chief Justice said that there is also a request regarding the telephonic talk of the petitioner with his sons.

Adiala Jail’s superintendent said that we cannot make overseas calls because we have 8,000 prisoners. If such permission is given, other prisoners can challenge this in court. We also have 25 prisoners from foreign countries. If we allowed it, a trend will be set. International calls are not allowed by the jail rules and the government, he said.

He said that when a prisoner comes, he is given a code with which he can make phone calls. Meetings of PTI founder are being arranged frequently but when there is trial proceeding, the meeting is used to be postponed, he said. The Chief Justice said that there are many people but this is the only one who is going to meet. I do not want to get into this matter, he said.

Petitioner’s Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that private doctors were also allowed to meet. Superintendent Adiala Jail said that the health facilities in Adiala Jail are the best in Pakistan. Doctors do check-ups on a daily basis.

Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that the founder of PTI is allowed to read 6 newspapers, but two newspapers have been provided. The Superintendent of Adiala Jail said that the founder of PTI watches 16 TV channels and he has been provided with two newspapers.

The Superintendent of Adiala Jail Ghafoor Anjum appeared in the court on the court summons. The court disposed off the founder of PTI’s petition with instructions.

Also, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday deferred hearing in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra’s petitions seeking their acquittal in the Toshakhana II case, after their counsel requested to send the matter to another bench.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas conducted hearing of the petition filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Choudhary Advocate.

During the hearing, Barrister Salman, requested the court to move the case to a different bench. He said that his clients had instructed him not to argue the case and seek the transfer, citing the presence of senior judges in the other bench of Islamabad High Court who could hear the matter.

The counsel emphasized that a similar order had already been issued in another case involving the same grounds, and he urged the court to consider the request without fixing a new date for the hearing.

Through the instant petition the petitioner has assailed the order dated 14.11.2024, passed by the Senior Special Judge, Central, Islamabad, whereby petition filed by the petitioner under section 249-A, CrPC (for acquittal) has been dismissed.

In their petition, they challenged the trial court’s decision to reject their plea for acquittal and adopted the stance that the Special Judge Central’s November 14 decision to dismiss the acquittal plea was unlawful.

The petition, filed on behalf of Khan and Bushra Bibi, requested the Islamabad High Court to overturn the trial court’s decision and grant their acquittal in the case.

Imran and Bushra prayed the court to set aside the decision of special judge central which had rejected their acquittal pleas. They argued that the special court had turned down their acquittal plea on November 14 adding that the verdict of the trial court was against the law.