Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Imran Khan urges KP CM Gandapur to tackle corruption, improve governance

Web Desk
6:25 PM | January 29, 2025
National

Details have emerged about a crucial meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, revealing discussions on governance and corruption in the province.

According to sources, Imran Khan expressed concerns over complaints of alleged misgovernance and corruption in KP.

In response, Chief Minister Gandapur distanced himself from the issue, clarifying that he had no involvement in postings and transfers. “Provincial assembly members make recommendations and facilitate these transfers, yet the complaints are directed at me,” he told Imran Khan.

Imran Khan reminded Gandapur that he had relieved him of party responsibilities to allow him to focus entirely on governance. “As the chief executive of the province, you must improve governance,” he emphasized.

The PTI founder assured Gandapur of his full support and authority, urging him to address complaints regarding corruption and inefficiency.

Following the meeting, sources reported that Chief Minister Gandapur held discussions with his special assistant on anti-corruption. During the session, he instructed officials to take decisive action against corruption in the province.

