After a five-year freeze following the violent clashes in Galwan, India and China are finally taking steps to mend ties, addressing border tensions and resuming collaboration on trade and economic issues. The announcement by the Chinese foreign ministry that flights between the two nations will resume marks an important end to a prolonged period of separation, despite their deeply intertwined economies. This is a positive development for the subcontinent and Asia as a whole.

India and China need not view each other as adversaries. If their border disputes can be resolved peacefully, both nations stand to benefit immensely. As Asia’s two largest countries, their collaboration has the potential to uplift millions, catalyse regional growth, and establish a framework for economic stability in the region. Beyond their border issues, there is little reason for antagonism between the two nations. Much of this hostility is fuelled by the United States, which seeks to position India as a counterweight to China in its broader strategy to contain Beijing. India, however, must recognise that the United States’ alliances are often self-serving and transient.

The case of Pakistan offers a stark example. Once heralded as a major ally, Pakistan was swiftly sidelined once its strategic utility diminished. Military aid and alliances became liabilities overnight. Even long-standing allies like Denmark have felt the consequences of U.S. ambitions, as seen in its disputes over Greenland. India must understand that aligning itself too closely with the U.S. may not serve its long-term interests.

India’s true advantage lies in fostering a peaceful and cooperative relationship with China. Together, the two nations have the potential to shape an era of Asian-led development, free from the entanglements of a declining Anglo-American hegemony.