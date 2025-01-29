Innovative Recruitment Methods

Recently, I had the opportunity to take the virtual assessment test for Teach For Pakistan’s (TFP) two-year educational fellowship program. The evaluation process is both innovative and highly effective in identifying competent applicants. Before delving into the details of the procedure, let me provide a brief introduction to Teach For Pakistan.

Teach For Pakistan is a non-profit organisation established in 2011 by Khadija S. Bakhtiyar, Syed Hadi (late), and Amber Zuberi. Inspired by the Teach For America (TFA) model, its founders envisioned addressing Pakistan’s critical educational challenges through a similar initiative. The organisation’s mission is to eliminate educational inequity in Pakistan, guided by the vision:

“Teach For Pakistan envisions the day when every child in Pakistan will participate in an education that nurtures them to become loving, thinking, and engaged citizens.”

TFP partners with schools in underserved areas facing a shortage of quality teachers, recruiting talented graduates from Pakistan’s leading universities. To date, the organisation has impacted over 30,000 students and more than 132 schools across the country.

TFP’s highly effective selection process follows a three-step approach. The first step involves an online application, requiring candidates to detail their academic and co-curricular experiences, submit two essays, and respond to situational questions about student challenges. The second step is a virtual assessment, which includes three phases: a lecture demonstration, group activity, and problem-solving statements. The final step is an in-person interview. Given TFP’s adoption of the TFA model, public service commissions like FPSC and PPSC should consider implementing a similar recruitment model for educators. Relying solely on objective-based exams and traditional interviews is insufficient, as individuals with strong memorisation skills can excel in these tests without showcasing practical teaching capabilities.

Instead, the selection process should be more comprehensive. For example, an assessment could combine essays, objective questions, and problem-solving exercises tailored to the challenges of schools or colleges. The interview phase should go beyond routine questioning to include lecture demonstrations and group or individual activities evaluated by the interview panel, followed by a final interview. Such a multi-faceted approach would ensure a more thorough and practical evaluation of candidates.

Currently, public service commissions take nearly two years to complete the recruitment process, from the advertisement stage to the final merit list. During this prolonged period, successful candidates spend only about two and a half hours in the application, examination, and interview stages combined. Instead of these unnecessary delays, the authorities should extend the assessment process to evaluate applicants through a multidimensional framework.

Government schools and colleges require educators who possess more than the ability to clear MCQ-based exams. They need individuals with leadership skills, project management abilities, a systematic understanding of education, and expertise in instructional and pedagogical practices. Providing free infrastructure and hiring educators alone does not fulfil the purpose of free education. True free education must address the educational inequity and inequality that persist in the country. This can only be achieved by creating a sophisticated learning environment and recruiting well-trained, multi-skilled, and intellectually capable educators.

According to the Pakistan Institute of Education’s 2022–23 report, approximately 22.9 million children in Pakistan are out of school. Similarly, the ASER Pakistan survey for 2023 highlights a decline in student enrolment (ages 6–16) in government schools, which fell from 81% in 2021 to 77% in 2023. During the same period, enrolment in private schools increased from 19% to 23%. The dropout rate in government schools is significantly higher than in private institutions. These declining figures underscore the pressing need to address educational inequity and inequality in Pakistan. The government must take decisive steps to implement reforms in public schools and colleges. Private-sector educators often demonstrate greater commitment to their students, despite receiving fewer incentives than their public-sector counterparts. This is not necessarily due to stronger personal dedication, but rather because of the strict accountability measures enforced by private institutions. Moreover, the learning disparity between students in public and private schools is stark, with the private sector often delivering better outcomes.

A competent teacher is an invaluable asset, particularly in underserved areas where students desperately need quality education. Article 25-A of the 1973 Constitution grants every child between the ages of five and sixteen the right to free education. However, free education should go beyond financial accessibility to eliminate inequity and inequality while ensuring the provision of quality education.

Achieving this vision requires replacing outdated selection methods with innovative recruitment processes, such as those employed by TFP, alongside the enforcement of strict accountability measures—not only for teachers but also for education department officials.

Ijlal Haider

The writer is an MPhil scholar at the National Institute of Pakistan Studies, QAU Islamabad. He can be reached at ijlalhaider@nips.qau.edu.pk