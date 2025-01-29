Jam Kamal calls for facilitating industries to achieve $60b export target

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Khan on Tuesday said that if industries are not facilitated through measures such as gas tariff relief and ease of doing business, achieving the ambitious $60 billion export target would be difficult. While addressing the “Dialogue on Economy” organized by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), he emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the industry. He stated that the government recognizes the direct link between the health of the industry and the performance of the Ministry of Commerce. He said that with the right policies, $60 billion export target is achievable.

The minister shed light on the ministry’s recent diplomatic efforts, mentioning significant engagements with key trading partners such as the US, EU, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan. He also highlighted his visits to untapped markets like Cambodia and Iraq, where decades-old gaps in bilateral relations were addressed to open new avenues for trade. He described these markets as holding immense potential for Pakistani exports and crucial to achieving the country’s export goals. Speaking on the importance of policy stability, the minister emphasized that consistency in policies is essential for economic progress. He also shared insights into the Ministry of Commerce’s internal revamping initiatives, designed to enhance efficiency and address long-standing challenges.

Jamal Kamal Khan reiterated that achieving the $60 billion export target is not merely an economic ambition but a vision for a sustainable and prosperous future. He stressed that with collective efforts, strategic policy measures, and the government’s commitment, Pakistan could unlock its full trade potential and establish itself as a leading player in global markets. Meanwhile, EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Ambassador Olaf Skoog called on Federal Minister for Commerce Khan to discuss ways to strengthen Pakistan-EU partnership through trade and economic cooperation. The dialogue focused on sustaining and advancing trade benefits under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) while ensuring compliance with international commitments. The discussions emphasized Pakistan’s adherence to the 27 international conventions, covering human rights, labor rights, environmental standards, and good governance, to which Pakistan is a signatory.

Minister Khan reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to these obligations, stating, “We are not only improving on these aspects as international obligations but because it is beneficial for us as a nation and government.” Ambassador Olaf Skoog praised Pakistan’s active engagement with the EU and highlighted the mutual benefits of the GSP+ framework for both Pakistani exporters and European importers. He also expressed his desire for stronger collaboration between the EU and Pakistan at multilateral human rights forums.

The minister acknowledged the economic challenges faced by the government in the past year but assured the delegation of significant progress, noting reductions in inflation and interest rates. Both sides agreed to enhance collaboration to ensure Pakistan’s continued eligibility for GSP+ status while addressing shared concerns. The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling international obligations through initiatives led by the Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC). The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties expressing optimism about the future of Pakistan-EU relations. Minister Khan warmly welcomed the delegation, stating, “The EU is a major partner for Pakistan, and we value our trade and diplomatic ties deeply.”