Jinnah House attack: ATC disposes of bail applications of two accused

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday disposed of the pre-arrest bail applications of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers as withdrawn in the Jinnah House attack case. ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing on the bail applications of the accused and others, who appeared in court following the expiry of their interim bail. During the proceedings, the investigation officer informed the court that the arrest of the accused was not required in the Jinnah House attack case. In response, the counsel for the accused sought the court’s permission to withdraw their clients’ bail applications, which the court accepted.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail applications of the accused, Rahila Kosar and Owais Raza, as withdrawn. Meanwhile, the court extended the interim bail of other accused individuals, including Bina Zeeshan, Syeda Fatima Haider, Rukhsana Naveed, Sarwat Shahid, and Kamran Saleem, until January 31 in the case. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots. Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case until February 4. The court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements on the next hearing date.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, during which the police produced 12 accused: Amna Arooj, Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Malik, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, Mamnoon Haider, and others. The complainant, Khalilur Rehman Qamar, along with his counsel, also appeared during the proceedings. It is pertinent to mention that the court had recorded statements from four prosecution witnesses in the case following the indictment of the accused. The prosecution had filed the challan (charge sheet) against 12 accused, declaring them guilty. The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July 2024, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police. The Sundar Police registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused, including Amna Arooj, based on a complaint filed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.