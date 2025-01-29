Justice Mansoor Ali Shah Urges Litigants to Adopt ADR System

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, has called on litigants to embrace the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) system instead of frequently approaching courts. Addressing a seminar at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi on Wednesday, he highlighted the urgent need to reduce the burden on the judiciary.

Justice Shah revealed that 86 percent of cases in Pakistan are pending in district courts, with a staggering 2.4 million cases awaiting resolution in lower courts. He stressed that arbitration and other ADR mechanisms could provide quicker and more efficient justice compared to prolonged court proceedings.

“We are working with a shortage of judges, and the issues cannot be resolved merely by issuing stay orders,” he stated. He emphasized the necessity of shifting the judicial mindset toward ADR to improve efficiency and reduce case backlog.

Comparing Pakistan’s judicial resources with other countries, Justice Shah pointed out that while other nations have 90 judges per 100,000 people, Pakistan lags significantly behind. He urged stakeholders to consider alternative mechanisms for dispute resolution to ease the load on the judiciary and ensure timely justice.